    NWS Yorktown celebrates Women's History Month at Scudder Hall Galley

    NWS Yorktown celebrates Women's History Month at Scudder Hall Galley

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 14, 2024) Service members go through the hot food serving line at the award winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 21:20
    VIRIN: 240309-N-TG517-7353
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    by Max Lonzanida

    Galley
    Women's History Month
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Scudder Hall Galley

