NWS Yorktown celebrates Women's History Month at Scudder Hall Galley

Yorktown, Va. (March 14, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Burston, Supply Officer onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown delivers opening remarks as part of a Women’s History Month special meal at the installation’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley. Next to him is CS1 Dale, who prepared the cake for the special meal. Scores of service members and civilians ventured from both NWS Yorktown and Cheatham Annex to enjoy the meal. During the month of March, the Navy celebrates Women's History Month to commemorate the contributions of military and civilian women. The monthlong commemoration traces its origins to 1978, when it was first celebrated in California as Women's History Day. By 1982, Women's History Week became a national celebration. In 1987, Congress designated the month of March as Women's History Month in recognition of the many accomplishments of women throughout history. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

