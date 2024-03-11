U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 307th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, support 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, personnel during a nighttime airborne operation during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-05 near Fort Johnson, Louisiana, March 10, 2024. Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division will participate in the exercise, validating mission readiness and their ability to deploy around the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Frederico Cardoso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 19:50 Photo ID: 8289196 VIRIN: 240310-A-GK401-1919 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 12.51 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JRTC Rotation 24-05 307th BSB Supports Airborne Operation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Frederico Cardoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.