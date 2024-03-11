Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC Rotation 24-05 307th BSB Supports Airborne Operation [Image 3 of 7]

    JRTC Rotation 24-05 307th BSB Supports Airborne Operation

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Frederico Cardoso 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 307th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, support 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, personnel during a nighttime airborne operation during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-05 near Fort Johnson, Louisiana, March 10, 2024. Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division will participate in the exercise, validating mission readiness and their ability to deploy around the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Frederico Cardoso)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 19:50
    VIRIN: 240310-A-GK401-6092
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
    This work, JRTC Rotation 24-05 307th BSB Supports Airborne Operation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Frederico Cardoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Airborne
    StrongerTogether
    AATW
    JRTC 24-05

