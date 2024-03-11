U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 307th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, support 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, personnel during a nighttime airborne operation during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-05 near Fort Johnson, Louisiana, March 10, 2024. Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division will participate in the exercise, validating mission readiness and their ability to deploy around the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Frederico Cardoso
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 19:50
|Photo ID:
|8289148
|VIRIN:
|240310-A-GK401-4351
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|13.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JRTC Rotation 24-05 307th BSB Supports Airborne Operation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Frederico Cardoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
