2024 K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony

Members of the 30th Security Forces Squadron gathered during a K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony at

Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 13, 2024. This ceremony honored present and past military

working dogs and their contributions to our nation. (U.S. Space Force Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

Date Taken: 03.13.2024
Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US