U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Meade, 30th Security Forces Squadron operations
superintendent, speaks during a K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.,
March 13, 2024. This ceremony honored the enduring partnership between military members and
military working dogs in support of national defense. (U.S. Space Force Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 18:00
|Photo ID:
|8288968
|VIRIN:
|240313-F-GJ070-1056
|Resolution:
|4934x3525
|Size:
|10.59 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, 2024 K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
