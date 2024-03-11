Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Jenkins, 30th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler
    and Aramis, 30th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, pose for a photo during a K-9 Veterans
    Day Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 13, 2024. Jenkins and Aramis symbolize
    the special bond a military working dog shares with their handler as they provide countless
    contributions to the military and our nation. (U.S. Space Force Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 18:00
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    K-9 Veterans Day
    30 SFS
    VSFB

