2024 K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Jenkins, 30th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler
and Aramis, 30th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, pose for a photo during a K-9 Veterans
Day Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 13, 2024. Jenkins and Aramis symbolize
the special bond a military working dog shares with their handler as they provide countless
contributions to the military and our nation. (U.S. Space Force Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 18:00
|Photo ID:
|8288965
|VIRIN:
|240313-F-GJ070-1040
|Resolution:
|2604x3645
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
