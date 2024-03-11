2024 K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Jenkins, 30th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler

and Aramis, 30th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, pose for a photo during a K-9 Veterans

Day Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 13, 2024. Jenkins and Aramis symbolize

the special bond a military working dog shares with their handler as they provide countless

contributions to the military and our nation. (U.S. Space Force Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

