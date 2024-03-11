Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Navy meets with Latvia's Minister of Defense.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Capt. Courtney Hillson 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    The Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven meets with Latvia’s Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds to discuss regional and maritime security during a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., March 14. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Courtney Hillson/released)

    TAGS

    Latvia
    Under Secretary of the Navy
    Washington DC
    Erik Raven

