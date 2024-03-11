Under Secretary of the Navy meets with Latvia's Minister of Defense.

The Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven meets with Latvia’s Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds to discuss regional and maritime security during a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., March 14. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Courtney Hillson/released)

