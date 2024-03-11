Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 17:39 Photo ID: 8288953 VIRIN: 230615-A-LN562-4322 Resolution: 2560x1840 Size: 390.53 KB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From apprentice to master: Commandant’s vision [Image 3 of 3], by Natela Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.