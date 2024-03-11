Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From apprentice to master: Commandant’s vision [Image 3 of 3]

    From apprentice to master: Commandant’s vision

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Natela Cutter 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    DLIFLC Commandant Col. James Kievit shakes hands with Leon Panetta, the former Secretary of Defense, during a visit to the Institute.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 17:39
    Photo ID: 8288953
    VIRIN: 230615-A-LN562-4322
    Resolution: 2560x1840
    Size: 390.53 KB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From apprentice to master: Commandant’s vision [Image 3 of 3], by Natela Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ARMY, DLIFLC, Monterey

