    Dietary Experts at BACH Help Focus on Nutritional Goals [Image 3 of 4]

    Dietary Experts at BACH Help Focus on Nutritional Goals

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    For National Nutrition Month, BACH held information exchange session in the Nutrition Care Department classroom, delving into this year's theme: "Beyond the Table." This theme explores various dimensions of nutrition, including sustainability, performance enhancement, and holistic approaches to health and wellness.

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

