Dietary Experts at BACH Help Focus on Nutritional Goals

For National Nutrition Month, BACH held information exchange session in the Nutrition Care Department classroom, delving into this year's theme: "Beyond the Table." This theme explores various dimensions of nutrition, including sustainability, performance enhancement, and holistic approaches to health and wellness.

