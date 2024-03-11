Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Little Library Ribbon Cutting [Image 1 of 2]

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, cuts a ceremonial ribbon alongside Vandenberg spouses during the Little Library Ribbon Cutting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 13, 2024. The little library provides open storage book sharing for Vandenberg families to give and take books as a communal library. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 15:19
    Photo ID: 8288652
    VIRIN: 240313-F-VJ291-1022
    Resolution: 4340x3100
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Library Ribbon Cutting [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reading
    Library
    Community
    USAF
    USSF

