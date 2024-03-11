U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, cuts a ceremonial ribbon alongside Vandenberg spouses during the Little Library Ribbon Cutting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 13, 2024. The little library provides open storage book sharing for Vandenberg families to give and take books as a communal library. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

Date Taken: 03.13.2024
Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US