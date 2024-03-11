Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), engages with new Sailors at command indoctrination aboard Essex, in San Diego, March 13, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 15:06
|Photo ID:
|8288644
|VIRIN:
|240313-N-KF697-1057
|Resolution:
|4290x2860
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
