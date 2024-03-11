USS Essex In-Port Operations

Capt. Russell Everitt, executive officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), engages with new Sailors at command indoctrination aboard Essex, in San Diego, March 13, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)

