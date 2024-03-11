Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison updates sign for Installation Support Office [Image 6 of 6]

    Garrison updates sign for Installation Support Office

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Department of Public Works removed an old legacy building sign and replaced it with a new sign that aligns with the standard signage on post, on March 12.

    DPW workers and contractors installed the new sign for the garrison's Installation Support Office, a popular and busy office on the garrison. The updated signage replaces the old sign, bringing it in line with the unified visual standards across Fort Hamilton.

    The Installation Support Office serves as a crucial point for various administrative and support services, making it a frequent destination for soldiers, families, and civilian employees stationed at or visiting Fort Hamilton. The updated signage aims to improve the overall experience for those utilizing the office's resources.

    The project aligns with the garrison's commitment to maintaining a visually appealing and cohesive identity across the installation, ensuring a consistent and welcoming environment for all who visit or work at Fort Hamilton, as “The Face of America’s Army in New York City”. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 14:56
    Photo ID: 8288588
    VIRIN: 240313-A-LO645-6373
    Resolution: 4547x3470
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison updates sign for Installation Support Office [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

