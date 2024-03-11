The JB-MDL CBRN School held training for various unit soldiers on March 12th, 2024. The course includes training on a variety of military CBRN Equipment, and includes training and familiarization on, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), emergency response In-transit procedures, planning and preparing for Domestic Reconnaissance operations, the fundamentals of Toxic Industrial Chemicals/Materials (TIC/TIM), sampling and collection procedures, mission abort procedures, and the procedures to set-up, process through and close out a survey team decontamination site. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 12:08
|Photo ID:
|8288128
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-IE493-1125
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|613.76 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst CBRN Defense Course Training. March 12th, 2024. [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
