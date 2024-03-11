Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst CBRN Defense Course Training. March 12th, 2024. [Image 2 of 5]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst CBRN Defense Course Training. March 12th, 2024.

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The JB-MDL CBRN School held training for various unit soldiers on March 12th, 2024. The course includes training on a variety of military CBRN Equipment, and includes training and familiarization on, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), emergency response In-transit procedures, planning and preparing for Domestic Reconnaissance operations, the fundamentals of Toxic Industrial Chemicals/Materials (TIC/TIM), sampling and collection procedures, mission abort procedures, and the procedures to set-up, process through and close out a survey team decontamination site. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

