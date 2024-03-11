Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 321 CRS RAPPELLING TAC 03A. March 14, 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 321 CRS RAPPELLING TAC 03A. March 14, 2024

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 321 CRS Are shown here conducting rappelling training at the rappelling tower located in TAC 03A area on JB-MDL FORT DIX. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 11:59
    Photo ID: 8288100
    VIRIN: 240314-A-IE493-4571
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 653.4 KB
    Location: NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 321 CRS RAPPELLING TAC 03A. March 14, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

