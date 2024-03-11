The 321 CRS Are shown here conducting rappelling training at the rappelling tower located in TAC 03A area on JB-MDL FORT DIX. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 321 CRS RAPPELLING TAC 03A. March 14, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
