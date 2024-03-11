Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chef of the Quarter Culinary Competition West 2024 [Image 2 of 8]

    Chef of the Quarter Culinary Competition West 2024

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Celis Jennifer, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group prepares food during the Culinary Team of the Quarter competition at the 31 Area Mess Hall, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 13, 2024. The competition challenges food service specialists of the region in a series of contests varying from trivia, a written knowledge test and a themed meal incorporating a mystery ingredient. The competition was open to West Coast Food Service Marines and garrison mess hall Sodexo cooks to highlight exceptional members within the food service community. Jennifer enlisted out of Seattle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)

    This work, Chef of the Quarter Culinary Competition West 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Adrian Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

