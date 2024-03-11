Chef of the Quarter Culinary Competition West 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Celis Jennifer, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group prepares food during the Culinary Team of the Quarter competition at the 31 Area Mess Hall, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 13, 2024. The competition challenges food service specialists of the region in a series of contests varying from trivia, a written knowledge test and a themed meal incorporating a mystery ingredient. The competition was open to West Coast Food Service Marines and garrison mess hall Sodexo cooks to highlight exceptional members within the food service community. Jennifer enlisted out of Seattle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)

