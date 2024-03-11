SETAF-AF Best Squad Competitors

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade participate at the SETAF-AF Best Squad Competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, 12 March, 2024. Throughout the eight-day event, squads of five soldiers compete to test their physical and mental resilience, physical fitness, tactical expertise and technical proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 Location: VICENZA, IT