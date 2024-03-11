U. S. Army paratroopers assigned to the Foxtrot Company, Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, participate at the SETAF-AF Best Squad Competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, 12 March, 2024. Throughout the eight-day event, squads of five soldiers compete to test their physical and mental resilience, physical fitness, tactical expertise and technical proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 05:49
|Photo ID:
|8287677
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-JM436-1005
|Resolution:
|3000x2100
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SETAF-AF Best Squad Competitors [Image 6 of 6], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
