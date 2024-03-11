Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024 [Image 33 of 33]

    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024

    BY, GERMANY

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment hosted "Audica Slime," the Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) best squad competition Mar. 12 at Ansbach, Germany. Each Battery was represented by a six person team to be evaluated on operator level CBRN tasks. The competition began with the CS chamber, then transitioned between Mission Oriented Protective Postures 0-4 gear, 1/4 mile litter carries, weapon decontamination, layouts, and overall a 5.2 mile ruck. The best squad was Alpha Battery and their soldiers were recognized by U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command command sergeant major. “In the unpredictable battlefield, readiness is key,” said Rowley. “Audacia Slime equips you for chemical warfare, fostering the confidence and resilience needed to swiftly adapt and respond in the face of such challenges (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 05:30
    Photo ID: 8287673
    VIRIN: 240228-A-JK865-9293
    Resolution: 4885x6106
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024 [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024
    5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense
    EUCOM
    be all you can be
    target news europe
    shield of victory
    Stronger Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT