5-4 ADA Audacia Slime 2024

U.S. Army 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment hosted "Audica Slime," the Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) best squad competition Mar. 12 at Ansbach, Germany. Each Battery was represented by a six person team to be evaluated on operator level CBRN tasks. The competition began with the CS chamber, then transitioned between Mission Oriented Protective Postures 0-4 gear, 1/4 mile litter carries, weapon decontamination, layouts, and overall a 5.2 mile ruck. The best squad was Alpha Battery and their soldiers were recognized by U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command command sergeant major. “In the unpredictable battlefield, readiness is key,” said Rowley. “Audacia Slime equips you for chemical warfare, fostering the confidence and resilience needed to swiftly adapt and respond in the face of such challenges (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

