USS Gunston Hall Arrives in Harstad, Norway, concluding its participation in Steadfast Defender 24

Seaman Justin Bailey throws a heaving line from the forecastle of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), as the ship arrives in Harstad, Norway, for a port visit concluding their participation in Steadfast Defender 24, March 13, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Location: HARSTAD, NO