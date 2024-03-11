Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 22 of 24]

    Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GREECE

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Tameka E. Horne cuts the ceremonial cake upon conclusion of her assumption of responsibility ceremony at the port of Alexandroupolis, Greece, March 13, 2024. U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Horne assumes responsibility of the 839th Transportation Battalion. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 03:54
    Photo ID: 8287567
    VIRIN: 240313-A-DO858-2267
    Resolution: 5282x3522
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    surfacewarriors
    GreeceDetachment

