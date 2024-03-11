U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Tameka E. Horne (right) receives the ceremonial cake from Greek military Maj. Yiannis Pervolarakis upon conclusion of her assumption of responsibility ceremony at the port of Alexandroupolis, Greece, March 13, 2024. U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Horne assumes responsibility of the 839th Transportation Battalion. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

