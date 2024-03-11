1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Chinook jump

U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation with support from 12th Combat Aviation Brigade CH-47 Chinook helicopter crews at Bunker Drop Zone, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 13, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

