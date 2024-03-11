Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Chinook jump [Image 15 of 19]

    1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Chinook jump

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade board a CH-47 Chinook prior to an airborne operation with support from 12th Combat Aviation Brigade helicopter crews at Bunker Drop Zone, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 13, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 02:16
    Photo ID: 8287366
    VIRIN: 240313-A-BS310-1589
    Resolution: 7524x5016
    Size: 28.58 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB Chinook jump [Image 19 of 19], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airborne
    173rd
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

