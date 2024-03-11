Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at University of Memphis [Image 9 of 13]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at University of Memphis

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Members of the Memphis Navy League pose with members of the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus, following the ensemble’s performance at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis on their 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

    Memphis
    U.S. Navy Band
    Navy League
    Sea Chanters
    University of Memphis

