Musician 1st Class Michaela Swan, from Rochester, N.Y., greets a young audience member following the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performance at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 00:39 Photo ID: 8287271 VIRIN: 240313-N-OA196-1047 Resolution: 5177x3444 Size: 8.87 MB Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US Hometown: ROCHESTER, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at University of Memphis [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.