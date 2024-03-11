Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers complete repel tower during the Division Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers complete repel tower during the Division Best Squad Competition

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Oposnow 

    63rd Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers complete repel tower during the Division Best Squad Competition on March 10, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Army Reserve soldiers utilize a rappel tower in the Best Squad Competition to showcase their proficiency in essential tactical skills, such as rapid descent techniques, which are crucial for various combat situations and operations.

    This annual event, organized by the U.S. Army Reserve, selects competitors and squads for the Army Reserve-wide Best Squad Competition. Held at Fort Hunter Liggett and Camp Parks, California, it evaluates squads' proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills, identifying the most technically and tactically proficient teams.

    (Photo by Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Chris Oposnow, 63rd Readiness Division Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 00:00
    Photo ID: 8287205
    VIRIN: 240310-A-PI744-8735
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers complete repel tower during the Division Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers complete repel tower during the Division Best Squad Competition
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers complete repel tower during the Division Best Squad Competition
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers complete repel tower during the Division Best Squad Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #bestsquad #bestwarrior #mountainview

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT