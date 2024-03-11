Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish President Visits the Home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 6 of 6]

    Polish President Visits the Home of Dogface Soldiers

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Santiago Lepper 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Polish President Andrzej Duda observes military equipment at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission is to train alongside our Allies and partners to present a credible, interoperable force, capable of countering any adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Santiago Lepper)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 21:42
    This work, Polish President Visits the Home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Andrzej Duda

