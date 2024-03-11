Polish President Visits the Home of Dogface Soldiers

Polish President Andrzej Duda gives a speech to 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Duda’s visit comes as multiple 3rd Infantry Division units are currently deployed in the Baltic region as part of the strong unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Santiago Lepper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024