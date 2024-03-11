An Abrams tank fires during a military capabilities demonstration as part of a visit by Polish President Andrzej Duda at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission is to train alongside our Allies and partners to present a credible, interoperable force, capable of countering any adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 21:39
|Photo ID:
|8286958
|VIRIN:
|240313-A-VD146-8987
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|243.03 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Polish President Visits the Home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
