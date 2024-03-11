Polish President Andrzej Duda observes a military capabilities demonstration with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeremy Wilson, 3rd Infantry Division’s (3ID) deputy commanding general of maneuver at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Various 3ID units deployed to Eastern Europe in Fall 2023 in support of the NATO mission to assure allies, bolster interoperability and deter adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Santiago Lepper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 21:38 Photo ID: 8286957 VIRIN: 240313-A-VD146-8986 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 170.41 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish President Visits the Home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.