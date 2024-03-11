Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 21:38 Photo ID: 8286956 VIRIN: 240313-A-VD146-8985 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 289.19 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Polish President Visits the Home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.