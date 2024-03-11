Polish President Andrzej Duda shakes the hand of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeremy Wilson, 3rd Infantry Division’s (3ID) deputy commanding general Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Duda’s visit included a live-fire demonstration of military capabilities and a meet and greet with 3ID Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Santiago Lepper)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 21:38
|Photo ID:
|8286956
|VIRIN:
|240313-A-VD146-8985
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|289.19 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Polish President Visits the Home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT