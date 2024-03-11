3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division maintain overwatch of an area during Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, March 8, 2024. Continuous training is key to improving MOUT skills due to the several considerations necessary to effectively and efficiently plan and execute the complex operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HI, US