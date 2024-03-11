Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training [Image 17 of 18]

    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Dino Fruciano confirms route plans with his team during Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, March 8, 2024. Continuous training is key to improving MOUT skills due to the several considerations necessary to effectively and efficiently plan and execute the complex operations. Fruciano is a platoon sergeant with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 20:24
    Photo ID: 8286848
    VIRIN: 240308-M-JQ356-1215
    Resolution: 6709x3774
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training
    3d LCT Conducts MOUT and FoF Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warfighting
    MCTAB
    3d MARDIV
    Fight Now
    3d MLR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT