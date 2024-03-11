Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month: Scientist, Soldier, medical developer – USAMMDA microbiologist sets example for next gen women leaders

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheila Johnson has made a big career by focusing on some very small things. The Alaska-born, Florida-raised microbiologist has spent 17 years in an Army uniform after earning her doctorate in microbiology and immunology from the University of Florida before commissioning in 2007. She marks Illinois, Maryland, Washington, and Kenya on her map of duty stations, and credits her 12-year-old son and a strong support system of family and friends with the success she has found as an Army officer and current product developer with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity at Fort Detrick, Md. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks)

