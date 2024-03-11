Women’s History Month: Scientist, Soldier, medical developer – USAMMDA microbiologist sets example for next gen women leaders

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheila Johnson has made a big career by focusing on some very small things. The Alaska-born, Florida-raised microbiologist has spent 17 years in an Army uniform after earning her doctorate in microbiology and immunology from the University of Florida before commissioning in 2007. She marks Illinois, Maryland, Washington, and Kenya on her map of duty stations, and credits her 12-year-old son and a strong support system of family and friends with the success she has found as an Army officer and current product developer with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity at Fort Detrick, Md. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks)

