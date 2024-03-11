Vehicles posed on the flight line with a U-2 Dragon Lady at Beale Air Force Base, California, Mar. 4, 2024. The static was prepared in anticipation of an upcoming auto expo on Beale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 18:15
|Photo ID:
|8286689
|VIRIN:
|240304-F-WX919-1237
|Resolution:
|7366x4913
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Beale Car Expo Static Teaser [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
