    Beale Car Expo Static Teaser [Image 2 of 2]

    Beale Car Expo Static Teaser

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Vehicles posed on the flight line with a U-2 Dragon Lady at Beale Air Force Base, California, Mar. 4, 2024. The static was prepared in anticipation of an upcoming auto expo on Beale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 18:15
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    U-2 Dragon Lady
    static display
    Beale Auto Expo

