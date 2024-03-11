U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Moore, a combat engineer representing the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, loads his magazines during the M17 pistol qualification event of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

