NORFOLK (March 12, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Andre Carter flips lines during a line handler evolution in the fo’c’sle aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). Wasp is underway from Naval Station Norfolk for operational testing of maintenance conducted during a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8286466
|VIRIN:
|240312-N-FV545-1152
|Resolution:
|3430x5145
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wasp Gets Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
