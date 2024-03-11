NORFOLK (March 12, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Andre Carter flips lines during a line handler evolution in the fo’c’sle aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). Wasp is underway from Naval Station Norfolk for operational testing of maintenance conducted during a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 17:14 Photo ID: 8286466 VIRIN: 240312-N-FV545-1152 Resolution: 3430x5145 Size: 7.46 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wasp Gets Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.