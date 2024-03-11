Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wasp Gets Underway [Image 3 of 3]

    Wasp Gets Underway

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Kemble 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    NORFOLK (March 12, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Andre Carter flips lines during a line handler evolution in the fo’c’sle aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). Wasp is underway from Naval Station Norfolk for operational testing of maintenance conducted during a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

