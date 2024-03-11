NORFOLK (March 13, 2024) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darrius DeJesus, left, Aviation Boatswains Mate (Fueling) 3rd Class Angelo Lasam, right, and Lt. Cmdr. Ike, the ship’s embarked expeditionary facility dog, prepare to shift colors from the ship’s mast to the flight deck as the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), returns to Naval Station Norfolk. “Shift Colors” is a time-honored naval tradition in which flags of the ship are transferred from at-sea flags to in-port flags, signaling to the crew that the ship has been made fast to the pier and they have returned to solid ground. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 17:14 Photo ID: 8286462 VIRIN: 240313-N-FV545-1012 Resolution: 3001x3884 Size: 4.44 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wasp Gets Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.