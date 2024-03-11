Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wasp Gets Underway [Image 2 of 3]

    Wasp Gets Underway

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Kemble 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    NORFOLK (March 13, 2024) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darrius DeJesus, left, Aviation Boatswains Mate (Fueling) 3rd Class Angelo Lasam, right, and Lt. Cmdr. Ike, the ship’s embarked expeditionary facility dog, prepare to shift colors from the ship’s mast to the flight deck as the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), returns to Naval Station Norfolk. “Shift Colors” is a time-honored naval tradition in which flags of the ship are transferred from at-sea flags to in-port flags, signaling to the crew that the ship has been made fast to the pier and they have returned to solid ground. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8286462
    VIRIN: 240313-N-FV545-1012
    Resolution: 3001x3884
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wasp Gets Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wasp Gets Underway
    Wasp Gets Underway
    Wasp Gets Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    underway
    flight deck
    Wasp
    shift colors
    embarked expeditionary facility dog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT