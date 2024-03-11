ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 12, 2024) Aviation boatswain’s mates aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) lay down a fuel line on the flight deck as part of training for future flight deck operations. Continual training is a vital component that contributes to Wasp’s warfighting advantage. Wasp is underway from Naval Station Norfolk for operational testing of maintenance conducted during a scheduled maintenance availability period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8286461
|VIRIN:
|240312-N-FV545-1251
|Resolution:
|5545x3119
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wasp Gets Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT