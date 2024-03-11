Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wasp Gets Underway [Image 1 of 3]

    Wasp Gets Underway

    AT SEA

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Kemble 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 12, 2024) Aviation boatswain’s mates aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) lay down a fuel line on the flight deck as part of training for future flight deck operations. Continual training is a vital component that contributes to Wasp’s warfighting advantage. Wasp is underway from Naval Station Norfolk for operational testing of maintenance conducted during a scheduled maintenance availability period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

