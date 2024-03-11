Wasp Gets Underway

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 12, 2024) Aviation boatswain’s mates aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) lay down a fuel line on the flight deck as part of training for future flight deck operations. Continual training is a vital component that contributes to Wasp’s warfighting advantage. Wasp is underway from Naval Station Norfolk for operational testing of maintenance conducted during a scheduled maintenance availability period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

