Midshipmen visit Fort Buchanan

Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy visited Fort Buchanan, March 11, as part of the institution's language proficiency and regional expertise cultural awareness program. Through the program, academy faculty take groups of Midshipmen to different locations around the world to immerse them in a culture different from what they are used to.





