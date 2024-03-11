Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Midshipmen visit Fort Buchanan [Image 1 of 3]

    Midshipmen visit Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Jose Lopez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy visited Fort Buchanan, March 11, as part of the institution's language proficiency and regional expertise cultural awareness program. Through the program, academy faculty take groups of Midshipmen to different locations around the world to immerse them in a culture different from what they are used to.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 17:01
    Photo ID: 8286456
    VIRIN: 240311-A-CC868-1001
    Resolution: 1600x900
    Size: 492.19 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Midshipmen visit Fort Buchanan [Image 3 of 3], by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Midshipmen visit Fort Buchanan
    Midshipmen visit Fort Buchanan
    Midshipmen visit Fort Buchanan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Midshipmen visit Fort Buchanan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT