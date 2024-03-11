F-22 Raptors fly over JBER

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off above Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 13, 2024. The F-22 Raptor is combination of stealth, supercruise, maneuverability, and integrated avionics, coupled with improved supportability, provides power projection across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 16:50
|Photo ID:
|8286450
|VIRIN:
|240313-F-UN330-1203
|Resolution:
|5962x3975
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
