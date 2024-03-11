Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptors fly over JBER [Image 1 of 7]

    F-22 Raptors fly over JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off above Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 13, 2024. The F-22 Raptor is combination of stealth, supercruise, maneuverability, and integrated avionics, coupled with improved supportability, provides power projection across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 16:50
    Photo ID: 8286447
    VIRIN: 240313-F-UN330-1017
    Resolution: 2979x1986
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptors fly over JBER [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

