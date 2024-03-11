82nd CAB K9 Training

Paratroopers assigned to the 2-82 Attack Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division get hands on K9 training on March 8, 2024, Camp Beuhring, Kuwait. Following the training Paratroopers recieved a demonstration on the K9's capabilities. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

