    82nd CAB K9 Training [Image 16 of 16]

    82nd CAB K9 Training

    KUWAIT

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 2-82 Attack Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division get hands on K9 training on March 8, 2024, Camp Beuhring, Kuwait. Following the training Paratroopers recieved a demonstration on the K9's capabilities. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    This work, 82nd CAB K9 Training [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Dog Handler
    82nd CAB
    K9

