    USS Laboon Conducts Medical Training in the Gulf of Aden [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Laboon Conducts Medical Training in the Gulf of Aden

    GULF OF ADEN

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alice Husted 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    240212-N-DY413-1218 GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 12, 2024) A Hospital Corpsman, center, teaches a Logistics Specialist, left, and a Quartermaster how to properly apply a suture during medical training in the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) in the Gulf of Aden, Feb. 12. Laboon is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    This work, USS Laboon Conducts Medical Training in the Gulf of Aden [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

